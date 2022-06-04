Brokerages Anticipate Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Offerpad Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Offerpad Solutions.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.13. The business had revenue of 1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.14 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Offerpad Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 9.69.

Shares of Offerpad Solutions stock traded down 0.20 on Monday, reaching 4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 509,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,481. The business’s 50 day moving average is 4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is 5.32. Offerpad Solutions has a 1 year low of 2.96 and a 1 year high of 20.97.

In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 3.98 per share, for a total transaction of 99,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Ohara purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Offerpad Solutions by 880.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Offerpad Solutions (Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Offerpad Solutions (OPAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.