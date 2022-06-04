Brokerages Anticipate Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $223.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) will announce $223.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.60 million and the highest is $224.70 million. Simmons First National reported sales of $194.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $881.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $875.20 million to $887.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $985.95 million, with estimates ranging from $963.80 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $207.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SFNC shares. Piper Sandler cut Simmons First National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In related news, COO Robert A. Fehlman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,128. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $360,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,087 shares in the company, valued at $12,954,260.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $576,850 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth about $1,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,636. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

