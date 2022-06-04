Brokerages Anticipate The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.83 Million

Brokerages predict that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) will announce $28.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.00 million. Lion Electric reported sales of $16.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year sales of $150.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $175.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $495.67 million, with estimates ranging from $443.00 million to $540.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lion Electric.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 33.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million.

LEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Shares of NYSE LEV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.36. 364,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,950. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $565,330,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,961,000 after buying an additional 332,110 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 998,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after buying an additional 304,974 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $2,965,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $2,402,000.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

