Brokerages Anticipate Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Unity Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 746,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 640,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UBX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.78. 233,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,871. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.09.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

