Brokerages Anticipate Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) will announce $34.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.05 million. Xencor posted sales of $67.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $159.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $222.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $96.75 million, with estimates ranging from $46.74 million to $162.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.09. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.17 million. Xencor had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XNCR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $34,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $72,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,173 shares of company stock worth $149,826 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 203.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Xencor by 145.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XNCR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.69. 325,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,674. Xencor has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

