Brokerages Expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $765.27 Million

Brokerages expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) to post sales of $765.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $774.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $750.80 million. Carter’s reported sales of $746.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year sales of $3.58 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRI. Bank of America lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush raised Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of CRI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.71. 751,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,894. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $71.36 and a twelve month high of $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

In other Carter’s news, Director William J. Montgoris acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $866,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 80,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

