Brokerages Expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Graco posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GGG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,526. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.81.

In other Graco news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,543,000 after purchasing an additional 156,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Graco by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,510,000 after acquiring an additional 331,804 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 1.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,577,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,889,000 after acquiring an additional 78,608 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Graco by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,080,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,800,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,261,000 after acquiring an additional 57,926 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

