Brokerages Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $719.62 Million

Analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $719.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $682.33 million to $756.90 million. Magellan Midstream Partners reported sales of $653.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

MMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

MMP traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.31. The stock had a trading volume of 626,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,034. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.96. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 97.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

