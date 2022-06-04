Brokerages Expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Announce $1.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSGet Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $2.07. Northern Trust reported earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $8.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $9.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.08.

NTRS traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $110.03. The company had a trading volume of 494,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,241. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.48 and its 200 day moving average is $115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

