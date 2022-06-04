Brokerages Expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) to post $35.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.80 million and the lowest is $35.15 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full-year sales of $148.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.55 million to $148.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $185.72 million, with estimates ranging from $184.04 million to $187.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunlight Financial.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUNL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,764,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,862,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $8,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. 663,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,158. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13. Sunlight Financial has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

