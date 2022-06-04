Brokerages Expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.97 Million

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNLGet Rating) to post $35.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.80 million and the lowest is $35.15 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full-year sales of $148.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.55 million to $148.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $185.72 million, with estimates ranging from $184.04 million to $187.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunlight Financial.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUNL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,764,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,862,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $8,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. 663,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,158. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13. Sunlight Financial has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunlight Financial (SUNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.