Brokerages Set BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Price Target at GBX 865

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 865 ($10.94).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.75) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.75) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($10.88) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.39) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 25,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.29), for a total transaction of £185,085.44 ($234,166.80). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 60 shares of company stock worth $45,200.

Shares of BAE Systems stock traded up GBX 22.20 ($0.28) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 778.20 ($9.85). 8,489,129 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of £24.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 749.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 655.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 514.66 ($6.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 782.40 ($9.90).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

