Brokerages Set Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Target Price at $148.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.00.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE BHVN opened at $145.99 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $79.01 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $211,880,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $93,941,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 966,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,555,000 after acquiring an additional 617,356 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 684,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,201,000 after acquiring an additional 494,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,606,000 after buying an additional 464,530 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

