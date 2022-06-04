Brokerages Set JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) PT at $17.27

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.27.

JBLU has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,657,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,991,118. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.48. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth about $194,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 17.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 238.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 144,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

