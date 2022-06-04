Brokerages Set Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Price Target at $17.33

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

LVLU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVLU. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,725,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,918,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,197,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,813,000. Institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LVLU traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 262,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,957. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $20.77.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lulu's Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

