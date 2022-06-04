Brokerages Set Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Target Price at $73.18

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,318,000 after purchasing an additional 56,147 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.08.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

