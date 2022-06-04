Brokerages Set Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Target Price at GBX 829.67

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 829.67 ($10.50).

A number of research firms recently commented on TM17. Shore Capital raised Team17 Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.12) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of LON:TM17 opened at GBX 470 ($5.95) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 460.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 594.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 204 ($2.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 870 ($11.01). The company has a market cap of £684.29 million and a PE ratio of 25.82.

About Team17 Group (Get Rating)

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.