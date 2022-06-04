Brokerages Set Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Target Price at GBX 829.67

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 829.67 ($10.50).

A number of research firms recently commented on TM17. Shore Capital raised Team17 Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.12) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of LON:TM17 opened at GBX 470 ($5.95) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 460.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 594.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 204 ($2.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 870 ($11.01). The company has a market cap of £684.29 million and a PE ratio of 25.82.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

