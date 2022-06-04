Brokerages Set The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Price Target at $57.21

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.07.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.59. 2,453,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,408,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 24,831 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $1,157,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.1% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.