Brokerages Set U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) PT at $17.50

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLCA. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

SLCA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 558,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,479. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.52 and a beta of 2.74. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $21.54.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.45 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,905,214 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,909,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,012 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 85,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $792,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

