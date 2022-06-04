Brokerages Set Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Target Price at $278.10

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $280.23.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of VRTX traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,662. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.74 and its 200-day moving average is $238.81. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total transaction of $80,777.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,729,432. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

