Brokerages Set Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Target Price at $278.10

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $280.23.
VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Shares of VRTX traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,662. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.74 and its 200-day moving average is $238.81. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $292.75.
In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total transaction of $80,777.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,729,432. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
