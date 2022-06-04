BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-11.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.07. The company issued revenue guidance of +24-29% yr/yr to ~$9.48-9.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.61 billion.BRP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.68-$8.96 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOOO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $71.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.53. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.34.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. BRP’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 40.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after buying an additional 157,974 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 79.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

