Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.

BKE stock opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. Buckle has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.61.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.71 million. Buckle had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 60.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Buckle will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Buckle by 2,840.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 142.2% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Buckle by 58.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Buckle in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

