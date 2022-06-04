Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 48,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in Bunge by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 66,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,118 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 13,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,666 shares of company stock valued at $16,727,937. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $112.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.74. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.56.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

