Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Get Bunzl alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,900 ($36.69) to GBX 3,050 ($38.59) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($35.43) to GBX 2,935 ($37.13) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,225.60.

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $41.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.5104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Bunzl Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bunzl (BZLFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.