Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.81

Shares of Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.81 and traded as high as $14.10. Burnham shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 327 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 million, a PE ratio of 74.21 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Burnham alerts:

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.44 million during the quarter.

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.