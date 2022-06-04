BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $339,867.01

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. BUZZCoin has a total market cap of $339,867.01 and $8.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One BUZZCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001325 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

