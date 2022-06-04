Bytom (BTM) Price Hits $0.0121 on Major Exchanges

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last week, Bytom has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $20.02 million and $1.75 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00016666 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.71 or 0.00213936 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001772 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 117.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007013 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000723 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,756,411,631 coins and its circulating supply is 1,659,606,275 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

