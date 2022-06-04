BZEdge (BZE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.00

BZEdge (BZE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last week, BZEdge has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. BZEdge has a market capitalization of $316,478.52 and $8.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BZEdge coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.53 or 0.01350431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.78 or 0.00411629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00031303 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000267 BTC.

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

