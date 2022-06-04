C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) to post $6.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.24 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $5.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $26.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.78 billion to $27.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $25.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CHRW. Susquehanna upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.91.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $412,732.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,688 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,815,000 after purchasing an additional 397,354 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,150,433,000 after acquiring an additional 91,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,315,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,007,612,000 after acquiring an additional 115,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,152,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,940,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,384 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.47 and its 200 day moving average is $102.41. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

