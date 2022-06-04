C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 134.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,729 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AI. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AI. Zacks Investment Research lowered C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on C3.ai to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on C3.ai from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.15.
AI opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.64. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.
About C3.ai (Get Rating)
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
