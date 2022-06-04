Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 13,400 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $22,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,182,382,000 after buying an additional 2,694,620 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $526,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,276 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,685,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $593,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,697 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4,213.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,038,611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $92,146,000 after buying an additional 1,014,533 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,139,589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $232,989,000 after acquiring an additional 762,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,332 shares of company stock worth $1,299,228. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $73.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

