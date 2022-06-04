Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 89,230 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.32% of Cboe Global Markets worth $44,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,666.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,460 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2,582.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 203,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,581,000 after purchasing an additional 196,242 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.07. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.09.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

