Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires New Shares in Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,785,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,356,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRDS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth $796,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new position in Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth $1,556,000. Finally, Valor Management LLC bought a new position in Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth $137,437,000. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Bird Global news, CFO Yibo Ling sold 496,203 shares of Bird Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $387,038.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,769,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shane Torchiana sold 238,471 shares of Bird Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $186,007.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,873.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 741,199 shares of company stock valued at $578,135 over the last ninety days.
BRDS stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Bird Global Inc has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68.
Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.
