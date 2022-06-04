Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires New Shares in Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,785,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,356,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRDS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth $796,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new position in Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth $1,556,000. Finally, Valor Management LLC bought a new position in Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth $137,437,000. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bird Global alerts:

In other Bird Global news, CFO Yibo Ling sold 496,203 shares of Bird Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $387,038.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,769,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shane Torchiana sold 238,471 shares of Bird Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $186,007.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,873.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 741,199 shares of company stock valued at $578,135 over the last ninety days.

BRDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

BRDS stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Bird Global Inc has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68.

Bird Global Profile (Get Rating)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.