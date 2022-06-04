Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,116 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 1.18% of Canada Goose worth $46,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 118.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

Canada Goose stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.62.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

