Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 151.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 690,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Coupang were worth $20,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Coupang by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Coupang by 646.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $12.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,043,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $3,770,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,192,881 shares of company stock worth $1,046,724,993.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

