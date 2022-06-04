Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,376 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $18,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

