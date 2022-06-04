Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New $20.96 Million Investment in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $20,961,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.11% of Signature Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $218.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $179.05 and a 12 month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens cut their price target on Signature Bank to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.75.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

