Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 85,900 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 745,450 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 85,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $38,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Shares of WBA opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

