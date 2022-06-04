Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $331.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVGW stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $74.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVGW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

