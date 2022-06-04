Camden Capital LLC Acquires 20,037 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 111.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,037 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 63,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.78. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $33.54.

