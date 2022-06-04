Camden Capital LLC Acquires 47 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.69, for a total transaction of $242,065.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,840.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,347 shares of company stock valued at $24,765,317. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $316.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $184.43 and a 1 year high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

