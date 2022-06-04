Camden Capital LLC Buys 1,304 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

NRZ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NRZ opened at $11.34 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

