Camden Capital LLC Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $111.16 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.42.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,122 shares of company stock worth $1,301,837 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

