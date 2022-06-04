Camden Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,933 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.96.

Shares of SBUX opened at $79.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average of $93.22. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

