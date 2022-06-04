Camden Capital LLC Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,724,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,694,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD stock opened at $162.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.19 and a beta of 1.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.97.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.