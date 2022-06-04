Camden Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 957,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,967,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,821,000 after acquiring an additional 28,348 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN stock opened at $257.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.38 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.70 by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.25.

About Vail Resorts (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.