Camden Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 957,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,967,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,821,000 after acquiring an additional 28,348 shares in the last quarter.
MTN stock opened at $257.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.38 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.19.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.25%.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.25.
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
