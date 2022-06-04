Camden Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 46,625 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,277,000 after buying an additional 16,346,887 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,957,000 after buying an additional 3,403,732 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,314,000 after buying an additional 4,108,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,417,000 after buying an additional 7,585,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,958,000 after buying an additional 17,125,811 shares in the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

NYSE:ET opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.93. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ET. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.