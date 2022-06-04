Camden Capital LLC Sells 141 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Camden Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,633 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $114.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.06 and a 200 day moving average of $133.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.33 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

