Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.26-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion.Canada Goose also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.51–$0.47 EPS.

GOOS stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.78. 910,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,233. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.62. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.52%. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOS. Cowen cut their price target on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Veritas Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 58.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 14.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 310,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

