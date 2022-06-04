Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.51–$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.35 million-$51.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.88 million.Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.26-$1.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.82.

Canada Goose stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $20.78. 910,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,280. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $53.64.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at $241,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

