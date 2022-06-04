Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207,221 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.40% of Ally Financial worth $66,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 265.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 23,611 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 84,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 60,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

